MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee was released on bond.

Timothy Herrington, Jr., who was also a student at the university at the time, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two weeks after Lee was reported missing on July 8.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi. Police believe Lee was visiting someone at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments around the time he disappeared.

Herrington was previously denied bond during a court appearance on August 9.

In October, a motion filed against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department stated that Herrington was being held in jail illegally. The motion sought to bring Herrington before a judge again.

It also claimed that the case against Herrington was circumstantial since Lee’s body was not found and there is no direct evidence of a homicide or crime committed.