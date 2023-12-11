MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was accused of a mass shooting in Arkabutla, Mississippi, is now facing the death penalty after his last court appearance in November.

According to District Attorney Jay Hale, state prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on counts two and three for Richard Dale Crum’s capital murder charges.

Richard Dale Crum, with his Arkabutla, MS home in background.

Crum was accused of shooting and killing six people in different locations within Arkabutla, Mississippi on February 17, 2023.

The Tate County Coroner identified the following victims: Chris Boyce (59) from Lakeland, Florida, Debra Crum (60), George McCain (73), Lynda McCain (78), Charles Manuel (76), John Rorie (56). All other victims were from Coldwater, MS.

He was charged with first-degree murder in Chris Boyce’s death and capital murder for killing his ex-wife, Debra Sue Crum.

It was also revealed that Crum had two handguns and a 12-gauge shotgun in his possession when he was apprehended at a home on Arkabutla Dam Road.