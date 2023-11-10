GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman more than 50 times.

WXXV reported the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on November 8 in the 1500 block of Government Street. When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim with stab wounds to her face and body.

Detectives said Nicholas Unger, 41, attacked the victim after an argument. Police located him at the scene and charged him with one count of aggravated domestic assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Unger is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.