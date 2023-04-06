STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is facing a capital murder charge after an armed robbery left one person dead in Starkville.

Officials with the Starkville Police Department (SPD) said 31-year-old Kirby Sherman was shot and killed during an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. at the Blake Court Townhouses on Tuesday, April 4.

SPD officials said agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force arrested Tyshawn De’vontea Marquez Henley later the same evening in Columbus. He was charged with capital murder.

“Drugs, cash and guns remain a consistent contributor in the senseless loss of life throughout this area,” said Police Chief Mark Ballard.

The crime is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Starkville Police Department at (662)-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.