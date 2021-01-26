Man arrested during human trafficking operation in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi man was arrested after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) conducted a human trafficking operation in Marshall County.

On January 21, 2021, agents with MBI’s Special Victims Unit received information that a 21-year-old female was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation. Agents conducted interviews and gathered evidence which eventually led to a suspect.

On January 22, 2021, Demaris L. Edwards, 27, of Potts Camp, was arrested. MBI said Edwards had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) and two capias warrants for burglary and theft. He was transported to the Marshall County Correctional Facility where he is being held for MDOC.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.