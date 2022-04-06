LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping out of Lee County.

On Tuesday, April 5, authorities said a woman went to the Oxford Police Department and said she was forced into a vehicle against her will and driven from County Road 753 area in Tupelo to Oxford.

The victim said that the suspect assaulted her and forced her into his vehicle. She identified the suspect as Shelton “Mitch” McGreger.

Police said the victim was able to exit the vehicle at an opportune time and was picked up by a concerned citizen that drove her to the Oxford Police Department.

McGreger was taken into custody by Lee County deputies on Tuesday.