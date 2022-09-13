OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a person.

On September 1, police responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. They identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dvanta Heard, of Okolona, and a warrant for rape was issued for his arrest.

Heard was arrested on September 11 and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. He was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Heard’s bond was set at $50,000.