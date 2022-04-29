OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened early Friday morning on Saddle Creek Drive.

Police said they received a call from a neighbor around 1:00 a.m. stating that they heard yelling and gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Greteva Frierson, 29, had been shot and killed.

Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Morris, of Oxford, near the crime scene. He was arrested without incident.

Morris has been charged with murder, and his bond was set at $1 million.

If anyone has any information about what happened, contact the Oxford Police Department 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.