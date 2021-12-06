Man charged in Crenshaw, MS mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi officials say a man has been arrested following a deadly mass shooting in Quitman County.

The Quitman County Sheriff’s Department says Juanthean Williams has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 24, at the Marie Lyles Meadows Apartments on Jones Street. Five people were shot.

The sheriff’s department says 24-year-old Derrick Small, Jr., and 19-year-old Deshun Anderson died of their injuries.

Williams is facing two counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Mississippi officials are also searching for another suspect in this shooting. Horn Lake Police spent much of Thursday and Friday searching for 21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor.

Taylor was reportedly spotted in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks Thursday but managed to elude law enforcement. Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department looked for him at an apartment complex in the area.

Police say Taylor is still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.