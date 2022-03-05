OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Water Valley man was charged with aggravated assault after a shooting in Oxford on Friday, March 4.

Oxford police said they responded to a report of a shooting around 11:42 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The shooting victim was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. He was later released.

Police arrested James Coleman Williamson, 34, and charged him with aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Oxford Police Department at (662)-232-2400.