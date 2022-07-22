OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Grenada man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee was last seen on July 8. Authorities found Lee’s car at a local towing company on July 11. The car was later sent to the state crime lab. Most recently, the Oxford Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined in on the investigation.

Now, Oxford police said Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, has been charged with murder. His bond has not been set at this time.

Investigators are now working to find Lee’s body. The investigation is ongoing.

Jimmie Lee, 20

Call the Oxford Police Department at (662)-232-2400, the University Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or Crime Stoppers at (662)-234-8477 with any information about the case. Information can also be sent via direct message to @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice on Facebook or @OxfordPolice of @OleMissPolice on Twitter.