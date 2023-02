OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a child abuse case.

On January 29, police said they responded to Burns Avenue after receiving a report about child abuse.

After an investigation, officers arrested Jamar Brown, of Pontotoc. He was charged with sexual batter, three counts of child endangerment and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

During a court appearance, Brown’s bond was set at $120,000.