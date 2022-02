WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wilkinson County jury convicted a man for the first degree murder of his girlfriend.

Brandon DeJohnette was sentenced to serve life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

On November 19, 2018, prosecutors said DeJohnette shot Mirrander McClain five times after accusing her of cheating. He fled to Baton Rouge where he was later captured by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.