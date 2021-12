OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being hit by a train on Wednesday, December 15.

The Sun Herald reported the man, who was in his 20s, was walking east on the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glenn in Ocean Springs. Police said he did not respond to the warning whistle from the westbound train.

According to investigators, the CSX train came to an emergency stop after the man was hit. He has not been identified at this time.

Ocean Springs police and CSX are investigating the incident.