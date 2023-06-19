BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pass Christian man was found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting at a Bay St. Louis bar.

WXXV reported the Joseph Haynes, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday, June 15 after a three-day trial.

Authorities said Haynes shot and killed Jermaine Watts, 23, of Gulfport, in 2021 at the Third Base Lounge. According to trial testimony, Watts had been in an argument with bar patrons over a vehicle. During the argument, witnesses said Haynes walked up to Watts and fired multiple shots.

Haynes faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.