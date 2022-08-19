GULFPORT, Miss (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of multiple federal felonies related to smuggling migrants into the United States.

Abel Michua-Tototzin, 37, was found guilty on August 17, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport.

He faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for his conspiracy convictions; five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and $5,100 in special assessments for his conviction of unlawful transportation; and two years in prison and a $250,000 fine for unlawful return after deportation or removal.

After completing any sentence, Michua-Tototzin is subject to Homeland Security proceedings to remove him again from the United States. Sentencing is scheduled for November 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in Gulfport.

Michua-Tototzin was stopped by a Hancock County deputy on April 27, 2022, on Interstate 10. He was in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing a North Carolina license plate.

Investigators said Michua-Totozin and his four passengers only had identification from Mexico, but because the U.S. Border Patrol could not respond, Michua-Tototzin was released. After the release, the Border Patrol determined that Michua-Tototzin and his passengers all had been illegally present in the U.S.

On May 17, 2022, the Border Patrol stopped the same vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 again and being driven by Michua-Tototzin. They said he did not have a driver’s license and was found, along with his six passengers, to be illegally present in the U.S.