LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of the attempted capital murder of Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith in 2020.

In this undated photo, Lauderdale County Chancery Court Judge Charles Smith poses for a photo in Mississippi. Police said Smith was shot and critically wounded Monday, March 16, 2020, outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, Miss. (The Meridian Star via AP)

The Meridian Star reported Ernest Edwards was accused of shooting Smith in the back while he was getting out of his truck at the Lauderdale County courthouse on March 16, 2020.

Court officials said the trial was moved to Lafayette County in response to media coverage and the Lauderdale County courthouse being the crime scene.

Edwards was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a weeklong trial, according to court officials.

Smith was in critical condition after the shooting, but he returned to the bench after two months of convalescence.

Smith’s district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Among subjects that chancery judges in Mississippi handle are divorces, child custody cases, adoptions and guardianships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.