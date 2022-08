HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on the Mississippi coast.

The Sun Herald reported the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1 in Hancock County.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said he received a call that a pedestrian had been hit on the tracks east of Lakeshore Road. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Ryan Moran.

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.