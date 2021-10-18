Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Tippah County near Walnut on Sunday, October 17.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers were involved in the incident. A 45-year-old man was injured during the shooting. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The Attorney General’s Office designated the New Albany Police Department to investigate the shooting.

So far, no additional information has been released.