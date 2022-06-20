TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have charged a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist.

A 58-year-old man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Police responded Friday night to calls of a seriously injured man who later died at a hospital. Witnesses said they saw an SUV strike the man as he either rode or pushed a bike. They said the SUV then fled the scene.

A man identifying himself as the driver turned himself in about an hour later, Tupelo police Maj. Chuck McDougald said. A judge ordered the suspect jailed and set bond at $100,000.

Authorities have not released the cyclist’s name pending notification of relatives.