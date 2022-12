WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Woodville man was killed in a car crash that happened on a Wilkinson County highway on Tuesday, December 27.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on Highway 563.

They said a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, was traveling south on the highway when it left the road and hit a tree.

MHP leaders said Coco died at the scene.