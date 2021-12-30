Man killed after forcing himself into apartment, Biloxi police say

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside of a Biloxi apartment complex on Wednesday, December 29.

Police said they were notified about the shooting when someone called 911 after hearing a gunshot and finding an unresponsive man outside of an apartment complex on McDonnell Avenue. Biloxi police and fire personnel arrived to the scene to find the body of the 35-year-old man.

Police concluded after an initial investigation that the man had parked at a neighboring apartment complex and walked to the apartment of woman whom he had a previous relationship with. They said multiple people were inside the apartment, and the man was shot after forcing an exterior door open.

The investigation is ongoing and police said an arrest is not expected at this time. Once completed, the case will be pushed to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for consideration by the Grand Jury.