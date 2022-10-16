OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is dead and a woman was injured after an incident that happened behind Oxford City Hall on Sunday, October 16.

Officials with the Oxford Police Department said people nearby called 911 to report that two people were injured behind Oxford City Hall around 1:14 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene to provide medical attention to the victims. They were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.

The man died from his injuries. The woman was transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with critical injuries.

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

(Courtesy: Oxford Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Oxford Police Department at (662)-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662)-234-8799.