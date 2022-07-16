MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was arrested in Clarksdale, Mississippi after police say he led them on two chases and stole an undercover police vehicle on Wednesday.

Police said officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner for a traffic violation and discovered that the vehicle was stolen from Memphis.

The 4Runner sped away as officers got ready to approach the vehicle.

After a long pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Darnell Dye, evaded officers on foot.

Police say officers ran after Dye later that night after they spotted him on Corbin Street. However, Dye circled back, jumped into a police undercover vehicle, and sped off. This resulted in another lengthy pursuit.

This time the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office assisted police with the pursuit.

Police said Dye was captured Thursday night before 11:30 p.m. without incident.

Police also said Dye is wanted by several law enforcement agencies across the Mid-South.