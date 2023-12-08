GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a mass shooting that took place on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Gulfport pled guilty.

The Sun Herald reported Isavian Preston, 25, pled guilty to the shooting death of Sedrick McCord, 28, during the party on Lewis Avenue. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Preston pled guilty to manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said he will testify in the cases of his co-defendants.

Police said McCord, Nathaniel Harris, Corey Dubose and Aubrey Lewis were killed during the shooting.

The other suspects who were indicted in the case were Latavin Bland, Vincent Armstrong, Mario Clark, Khalid Williams, Bobby Hands, and Breanna Riley.