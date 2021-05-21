Man pleads guilty to murder of fellow Choctaw tribe member

BOGUE HOMA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians pled guilty to the 2017 murder of a female tribe member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, on July 1, 2017, Stuart Brian Nickey, 37, of the Bogue Homa Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation, beat his tribal member girlfriend in the face with his fists which resulted in her death.

A federal grand jury in September of 2017 indicted Nickey on the charge of murder in the second degree. Nickey pleaded guilty to the indictment and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.