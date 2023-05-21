GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in Mississippi for possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices with the intent to defraud.

Henry Herrera Garcia, 31, of Cuba, was sentenced to serve 41 months in federal prison and to pay $18,557.25 in restitution to the victims.

According to court documents, a Harrison County deputy stopped Garcia during a traffic stop on March 20, 2019, on Interstate 10. Homeland Security Investigations also responded to the scene.

Investigators said various items were recovered from the vehicle, including a credit card scanner, thumb drives, credit card skimmers, a computer, a hard drive, fraudulent credit cards and gas pump skimming devices.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.