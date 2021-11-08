Man sentenced in connection to Gulfport drug trafficking bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Dominican man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute cocaine.

Antony D. Abreu, 33, was found guilty after a seven day trial by a jury in July 2021, on two counts of conspiracy and attempted drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said Abreu conspired with five others in the Dominican Republic, Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY, to buy 17 kilos of cocaine in Gulfport. The drugs were to be taken back to New York in a hidden compartment of a car that had been shipped from Philadelphia. Three defendants were arrested in downtown Gulfport during the operation.

Abreu and defendant Darrell Young went to trial and were both found guilty. The third defendant, Christopher Nguyen, entered a guilty plea prior to trial. Young and Nguyen will be sentenced in January, 2022.

Abreu was sentenced on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Gulfport. In addition to his prison term of 293 months, he was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release.