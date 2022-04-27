MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in a plea deal after he kidnapped a woman and her son from a Dollar General store in Mississippi a little more than a week ago.

Anthony Sisk was charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation on April 20. On Wednesday, Sisk took a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to Lafayette County court information.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, told WREG she and her 21-year-old son were abducted on April 16 after shopping at Dollar General on Highway 4 in Marshall County. She said they were told to get in a vehicle and close their eyes.

She said she and her son were in the car for a long time and did not realize they traveled into Lafayette County where she says the nightmare was just beginning.

“I was kept for quite a few hours and sexually assaulted, and then I was released sometimes later at night by the kidnapper,” she said.

A location-based app installed on son’s phone led to their rescue.

The physical and emotional wounds inflicted on the woman and her son are beginning to heal after learning Sisk is going to prison for thirty years.

“I feel more secure and I feel like maybe I can start being happy again,” she said.

She said the process will take longer for her 21-year-old son.

“My son is handling it best he can. He says he’s just ready to move on,” she said.

She’s surprised but glad the judicial system moved quickly after Sisk pleaded guilty to avoid grand jury indictment.

“I do believe it moved swiftly, thank goodness. Lafayette was right on top of it and took care of everything,” she said.

She also spoke bluntly about how she feels about the man who tortured her and her son and hopes Sisk will never stop paying for what he’s done.

“I don’t think I want to say anything to him ever again,” she said. “I think he should rot until the end of his days in prison.”

The victim says the incident has led her and her husband to discuss getting a handgun for protection. Sisk was given 30 years for each sexual battery charge, but the sentences will run concurrently.