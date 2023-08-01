HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man accused of killing a Hancock County deputy in 2021 pled guilty in the case.

WXXV reported Joseph Michael Rohrbacker was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the shooting death of Deputy Lt. Michael Boutte.

Rohrbacker was sentenced to life in prison on a capital murder charge, 20 years for aggravated assault and 30 years for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The shooting happened on February 1, 2021, on Earl C. Ladner Road. Hancock County deputies responded to the road for a welfare concern. When they arrived, they encountered gunfire with Rohrbacker.

In the gunfire exchange, both Hancock County Deputy Lt. Michael Boutte and Rohrbacker were shot. Lt. Boutte died from his injuries. Rohrbacker received treatment for his injuries.

On March 16, MBI special agents, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police, arrested Rohrbacker without incident.