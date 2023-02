CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at a Clay County tire plant turned himself in Thursday.

WCBI reported the shooting happened Wednesday, February 22 at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi.

According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, an argument between 41-year-old Willie Swain and 28-year-old Javarest Gray, of Starkville, led to the shooting. Gray died at a West Point hospital.

Swain turned himself in and has been charged with murder.