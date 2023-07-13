GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police are searching for the man who committed armed robbery at the Gulfport Premium Outlets.

Police said the incident happened at the shopping center, located on Factory Shops Boulevard, on Tuesday, July 11 around 6:00 p.m.

During the investigation, police learned that Michael Schaffran entered the business and pointed a gun at the victim. Police said he ordered the victim to empty all of the contents and place them in his bag.

Schaffran fled the scene before police arrived. He is described as 6’0″, weighs 170 pounds with blue eyes and dark blonde hair. Schaffran also has multiple tattoos on his body.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.