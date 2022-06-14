JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal judge in the Southern District of Mississippi unsealed an indictment that showed a California man and a Nevada woman have been charged for interstate sex trafficking.

According to the indictment, Michael D. Fulcher, 52, and Jonzie Hamilton, 33, have been charged with one count each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; and interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution.

The court documents stated that between April and June 2020, Fulcher and Hamilton used force, fraud and coercion to cause an adult woman to engage in commercial sex acts in multiple states.

The charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI is also asking anyone with information about Fulcher and Hamilton to contact the FBI Jackson Field Office at (601) 948-5000.