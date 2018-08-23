State

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 11:27 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 12:32 PM CDT

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail.

James Johnson is serving a life sentence for murder in Quitman County. MDOC says he is considered dangerous.

According to the Department, the 21-year-old has several tattoos, including the word “Angela” on his left wrist. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611, the nearest law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or 1-866-481-8477, with any information which may be related to this case.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Weather 8/23/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/23/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/21/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/21/18