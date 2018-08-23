Manhunt underway for escaped inmate Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Johnson Courtesy: MS Department of Corrections [ + - ] Video

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail.

James Johnson is serving a life sentence for murder in Quitman County. MDOC says he is considered dangerous.

According to the Department, the 21-year-old has several tattoos, including the word “Angela” on his left wrist. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611, the nearest law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or 1-866-481-8477, with any information which may be related to this case.