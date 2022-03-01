JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will recognized the week of March 1-7, 2022, as Weights and Measures Week. These dates are designated every year to commemorate President John Adams’ signing of the first United States weights and measures law on March 2, 1799.

NCWM Chairman Ivan Hankins of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced this year’s theme, “For the Sake of Equity.”

“This week we recognize Weights and Measures Week, and the work that our inspectors do day in and day out to serve Mississippians as they work hard to provide the essentials that sustain our citizens,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Many people don’t realize that when you buy a product sold by weight or quantity in the state of Mississippi, our department is involved in the product exchange, including the scales used by companies and consumers. Our Bureau of Regulatory Services ensures fairness and equity in the marketplace each day. So, next time you are checking out at the grocery store or buying fuel at the gas pump, look for the MDAC ‘seal’ of approval.”

If you have any questions or concerns about the weight or quantity of product purchased, contact the MDAC at 601-359-1100 or visit the department’s website at www.mdac.ms.gov.