March 23 declared Agriculture Day in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation declaring Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as Agriculture Day in Mississippi.

“I appreciate Governor Reeves recognizing the importance of agriculture to our state and encouraging our citizens to also recognize the value of our state’s largest industry,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “The agriculture industry contributes over $7 billion to the economy annually in farm-gate value of the commodities produced on our 34,700 farms. Our farmers and ranchers provide food, fiber and shelter, and over the past year, we’ve especially seen the importance of their contributions during the pandemic. Today, I’m honored to celebrate our dedicated ag workers throughout the state.”

This designation of March 23 as Agriculture Day in Mississippi coincides with National Agriculture Day. National Ag Day was started in 1973 by the Agriculture Council of America as an effort to encourage every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced.

“Today is an important day, not only to farmers, but to all Mississippians,” said Reeves. “Agriculture remains a direct part of daily life for many of our citizens, but it also plays an essential role in all our lives. The people in our agriculture community work to feed and provide for the world, and I am proud to proclaim today as Agriculture Day in the State of Mississippi.”