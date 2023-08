BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Margaritaville Casino in Biloxi, which has been vacant since 2014, has a new owner.

WXXV reported the building was sold to MIC limited, which owns The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, Cat’s Meow Karaoke Bar in New Orleans and Dick’s Last Resort.

The company filed corporation papers in Mississippi on July 25, 2023, ahead of the sale. The sale closed on Thursday, August 10.

The land and building were originally listed at $15.9 million.