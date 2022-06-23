JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board appointed Mark Smith as the agency’s new executive director.

Smith was hired as Deputy Director of MSVA in April 2022. He recently served as the agency’s interim executive director after former Executive Director Stacey Pickering resigned.

“I am honored to serve Mississippi’s 186,000 Veterans through our mission programs,” said Smith. “With a great team already in place, we will continue to provide superior service, care and assistance to America’s heroes.”

Smith, a veteran, served in the United States Army and Mississippi National Guard from 1976 to 2006, retiring with the rank of colonel. He received his undergraduate degree (Bachelor of Business Administration) from William Carey University and his master’s degree (Master of Business Administration) from Mississippi College.

Smith has served over 16 years in state government at multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services (Deputy Commissioner), Mississippi Department of Archives and History (Personnel Director), and Mississippi Department of Human Services (Deputy Executive Director).