MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi authorities are investigating after a deputy-involved shooting happened at a Meridian Church.

The Meridian Star reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. at Frist Baptist Church on Friday, June 23. According to a Facebook post by the church, the incident happened in the parking lot.

According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the deputy involved in the shooting was off duty at the time of the incident.

Church officials said all individuals, who were present for church activities, were safe and accounted for. They said the Vacation Bible School commencement was canceled, and all students were reunited with their families.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the shooting.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.