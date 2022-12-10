HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Hancock County.

According to MBI, deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary call on Highway 602 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10.

Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX-TV that one deputy fired at the burglary suspect and that it does not appear the suspect ever shot at deputies.

The suspect was killed; the deputy was unharmed, authorities said. The identity and gender of the deceased and the deputy have not been released.

Once MBI completes their investigation, they will share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

“Our agency will be fully cooperative with the investigation being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. I would defer any questions to their agency for comment,” Adam said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the MBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.