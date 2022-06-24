JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Moss Point on Thursday, June 23.

Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened near Aster Street. They said the officer involved is a Pascagoula police officer assigned to the Jackson County Task Force. They said the officer was okay following the shooting.

MBI is currently gathering evidence in the case. Once completing their investigation, MBI agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s Office.

No other information has been provided at this time.