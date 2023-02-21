CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An officer-involved shooting that happened in North Mississippi is under investigation.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened on February 20 around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 32 in Okolona.

They said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, the evidence will be shared with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

DPS did not provide any additional information about the incident.