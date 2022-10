Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Southaven on Saturday, October 15.

MBI officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant. The shooting involved the Drew Police Department.

Investigators are gathering evidence in the case. Once their investigation is complete, their findings will be shared with the local Attorney General’s Office.