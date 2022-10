VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Vancleave on Friday, October 28.

MBI officials said the shooting involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. They said it happened around 5:00 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave.

MBI is investigating the shooting and will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.