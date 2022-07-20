JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Horn Lake.

According to MBI, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning near Goodman Road.

WREG reported police tried to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, but the driver refused to stop. Officers were able to deploy spike strips at Goodman Road and Dancy, but they said the driver continued on four flat tires.

When the vehicle stopped, police said the female driver got out of the vehicle holding a firearm and pointed it at officers. An officer fired at the driver, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four Horn Lake police officers were placed on administrative leave.

MBI leaders said once their investigation is complete, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.