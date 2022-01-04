MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Meridian on New Year’s Eve.

The Meridian Star reported officers responded to a disturbance call on 21st Street around 7:20 p.m. on December 31, 2021. They said they found a man covered in blood with a gun in each hand at a home.

Meridian Police Department Sergeant Heather Luebbers said the man began firing at officers when they arrived, and the officers returned fire.

According to the newspaper, a man and a woman died at the scene. The officers involved were put on administrative leave, and the case was turned over to MBI.