JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a man and women from Fulton County, Georgia.

Authorities are searching for 75-year-old Gloria Key-Taylor and 46-year-old Elton Jermaine Key.

Key-Taylor is described as five-feet-one inch tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink pajama top and bottoms, and tan slide shoes.

Key is described as five-foot-six inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Gloria Key-Taylor (Courtesy: MBI)

Elton Jermaine Key (Courtesy: MBI)

According to MBI, the two were last seen on Tuesday, June 12 around 5:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Trotter Street in Pearl River County. They were walking north.

Family members said the two suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgment. If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-749-5482.