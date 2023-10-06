MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued Silver Alerts for two missing men.

In the first case, 76-year-old Jim Reese, Jr., of Florida, was last seen in Clarke County in July with Debra Jean Rodgers.

Reese is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has a Playboy bunny tattoo on his right arm. Rodgers has blue eyes, brown hair, and is five foot three inches tall.

According to MBI, the two were driving north towards Meridian in a gray 2014 Ford F-150 bearing the Florida tag FHL2.

Family members said suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.

In the second case, 33-year-old Geno Jones, of Meridian, was last seen wearing all black on Wednesday, September 27 around 6:00 p.m. in the area of 8th Avenue and 16th Street on a bicycle.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jim Reese, Jr. (Courtesy: MBI)

Geno Jones (Courtesy: MBI)

Family members said Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 1-855-485-8477.