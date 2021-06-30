McHenry man sentenced for transporting child porn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A McHenry man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Dexter Kimsey, 26, was also ordered to pay restitution to victims in the amount of $14,000 and an assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Prosecutors said authorities executed a state search warrant at a home in June 2019. They recovered electronic devices belonging to Kimsey. His online account and cell phone were found to contain still and video format child exploitation visual depictions.

Kimsey was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 23, 2020. He pled guilty on March 31, 2021, to transporting images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.