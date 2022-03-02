JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting applications for the 2022 Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council.

The goal of this Council, comprised of youth leaders from around the state, is to provide students interested in the agriculture industry an experience that cultivates leadership and career development while developing the potential workforce for Mississippi.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a 12 th grade student during the 2022-2023 school year. Current 11 th graders in the 2021-2022 school year may apply to serve during the upcoming school year.

Students must exhibit an interest, passion and/or experiences in agriculture.

Applications can be found online at https://agnet.mdac.ms.gov/YouthCouncil/. All applications are due by Friday, April 1, 2022, and semifinalists will be notified by April 15, 2022.

Final interviews will be held virtually, and 12-15 youth leaders will be announced by Friday, May 13, 2022.